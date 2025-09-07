Comerica Bank Has $792,000 Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. $PBF

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,121,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,504,000 after purchasing an additional 260,464 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,104,000 after acquiring an additional 276,672 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $803,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:PBF opened at $28.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.28. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a negative net margin of 3.24%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is -12.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PBF. UBS Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.83.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

