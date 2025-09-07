Comerica Bank Has $802,000 Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. $GIII

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5,154.5% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIII. UBS Group cut their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at G-III Apparel Group

In other news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 54,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,674.70. The trade was a 10.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 6.0%

GIII stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.49. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $36.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.34.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $613.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.67 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.630 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

