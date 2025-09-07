Comerica Bank Increases Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. $THS

Comerica Bank grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,328.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 351.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on THS shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of THS stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $917.38 million, a PE ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $43.84.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 0.62%.The firm had revenue of $801.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TreeHouse Foods has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

