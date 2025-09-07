Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated $SYNA

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,947 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth $371,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,819,000 after acquiring an additional 61,790 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Synaptics by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 214,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 134,945 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 124,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,535,000 after acquiring an additional 50,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 189,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,455,000 after acquiring an additional 146,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $69.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.05 and a 200-day moving average of $62.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $89.81.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $282.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.12 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Synaptics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.490-1.690 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Synaptics in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

