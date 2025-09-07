Comerica Bank Sells 2,634 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF $PNQI

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNQI opened at $54.90 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average is $48.78. The company has a market capitalization of $814.17 million, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.009 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%.

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

