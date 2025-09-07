Comerica Bank Trims Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF $PPA

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 840.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $147.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.95. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $149.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

