Comerica Bank Trims Stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF $CGW

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,427,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 81,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,817,000.

NYSEARCA CGW opened at $64.37 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $65.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

