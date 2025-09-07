Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. $RAMP

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,131,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,692,000 after acquiring an additional 283,747 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,798,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,600,000 after acquiring an additional 168,418 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,004,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 997,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,072,000 after acquiring an additional 212,572 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 795,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,664,000 after acquiring an additional 105,450 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 55,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,980. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RAMP stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $36.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.99 and a beta of 0.92.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 1.89%.The business had revenue of $194.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LiveRamp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen cut LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LiveRamp from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research cut LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

