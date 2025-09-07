Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Adeia Inc. $ADEA

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Adeia were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Adeia alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Adeia by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,276,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,822,000 after buying an additional 116,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Adeia by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,229,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,251,000 after buying an additional 121,424 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Adeia by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,227,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,167,000 after buying an additional 89,633 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adeia by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 961,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,709,000 after buying an additional 528,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adeia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,622,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adeia Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADEA opened at $15.43 on Friday. Adeia Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Adeia Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADEA shares. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised Adeia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Adeia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Adeia in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adeia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adeia

Adeia Profile

(Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.