Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. $PRKS

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in United Parks & Resorts were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 158.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 14.6% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 311,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 39,780 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in United Parks & Resorts in the first quarter worth $1,121,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 35.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in United Parks & Resorts in the first quarter worth $774,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on PRKS shares. Zacks Research raised shares of United Parks & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.73.

United Parks & Resorts Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:PRKS opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.47. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $60.83.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $490.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.20 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 12.39% and a negative return on equity of 47.59%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parks & Resorts declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parks & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.