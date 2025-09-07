Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CG Oncology, Inc. $CGON

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) by 71.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,675 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in CG Oncology were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CG Oncology by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CG Oncology by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of CG Oncology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 258,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of CG Oncology by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of CG Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 26.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CGON. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CG Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CG Oncology from $68.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of CG Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CG Oncology from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.30.

CG Oncology Stock Performance

CG Oncology stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. CG Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 0.87.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). CG Oncology had a negative net margin of 15,945.17% and a negative return on equity of 19.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CG Oncology

In other CG Oncology news, Director Hong Fang Song sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $2,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,903,931 shares in the company, valued at $80,729,281.80. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard E. Post sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

