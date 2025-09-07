Corebridge Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in D-Wave Quantum Inc. $QBTS

Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) by 82.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,308 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in D-Wave Quantum were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period. 42.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QBTS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $20.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.27.

In related news, Director Roger Biscay sold 106,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $1,796,648.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,281. This trade represents a 88.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Markovich sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,558,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,057,554. The trade was a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,787 shares of company stock valued at $6,389,513 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D-Wave Quantum stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 42.99 and a quick ratio of 42.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.39. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $20.56.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 1,263.92% and a negative return on equity of 118.87%. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

