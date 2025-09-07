Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $626,000 Stock Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $XHR

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XHR. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 231.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 21.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 5.86%.The company had revenue of $287.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.660-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XHR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

