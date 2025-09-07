Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $646,000 Position in HCI Group, Inc. $HCI

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 16.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 825.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCI stock opened at $170.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.18. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $176.40.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $221.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.98 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Equities research analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of HCI Group from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Compass Point upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of HCI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.25.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

