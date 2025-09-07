Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $657,000 Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. $THS

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 3,242,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,179 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 343,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 168,365 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,613,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,807,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:THS opened at $18.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average is $22.71. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $917.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 0.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $801.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TreeHouse Foods has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on THS. Barclays reduced their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

