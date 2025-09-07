Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $667,000 Stock Position in Triumph Financial, Inc. $TFIN

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Triumph Financial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Triumph Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,709,000 after acquiring an additional 16,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Triumph Financial by 478.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,860,000 after acquiring an additional 289,955 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Triumph Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 47,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Triumph Financial Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of TFIN opened at $63.79 on Friday. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $110.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average is $58.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 144.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $108.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Triumph Financial

In related news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 3,500 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $211,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,774.48. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 6,500 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $391,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,558 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,500.44. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Triumph Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.