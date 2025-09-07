Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $669,000 Stock Holdings in Photronics, Inc. $PLAB

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLAB. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Photronics by 2.1% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Photronics by 11.9% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 9,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Photronics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Photronics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Photronics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 97,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $22.64 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. Photronics had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 12.67%.The company had revenue of $210.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Photronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.480 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Singular Research raised Photronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Photronics in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Photronics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Photronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Han Kyung Park sold 15,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 103,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,266,000. The trade was a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 15,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $299,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 56,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,832.19. The trade was a 20.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,335 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

