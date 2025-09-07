Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $740,000 Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. $HTH

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HTH. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Hilltop during the first quarter worth about $56,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hilltop by 134.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Hilltop by 18.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Hilltop during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Hilltop during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE HTH opened at $35.28 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.71. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Hilltop had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $303.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 32.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilltop

In other Hilltop news, Chairman Jonathan S. Sobel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.36 per share, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 127,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,505,889.44. This represents a 8.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,800 in the last three months. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Hilltop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

