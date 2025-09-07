Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $796,000 Holdings in Upwork Inc. $UPWK

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Upwork by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 245,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 119,001 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,660,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,820,000 after buying an additional 1,357,476 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 121,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 63,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 1,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $25,366.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $62,532. This trade represents a 28.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 60,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $825,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,093,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,046,353.60. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,608 shares of company stock worth $2,187,556. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UPWK shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Upwork from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upwork has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Upwork Stock Performance

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $16.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Upwork had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 31.75%.The business had revenue of $194.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Upwork’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 3rd that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Upwork Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

