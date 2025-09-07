Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Employers Holdings Inc $EIG

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Employers were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Employers by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,938,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,783,000 after acquiring an additional 19,637 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Employers by 7.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,067,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,082,000 after acquiring an additional 70,402 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Employers by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 611,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,989,000 after acquiring an additional 46,793 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Employers by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 506,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,930,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Employers by 3.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 291,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,609,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EIG opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.53. Employers Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average is $47.14.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.46). Employers had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 11.37%.The firm had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Employers’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Employers Holdings Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Employers’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

