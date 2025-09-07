Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Constellium SE $CSTM

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Constellium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,630,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellium by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,426,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,587 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellium by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,518,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,773,000 after purchasing an additional 708,412 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellium by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,529,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,711,000 after purchasing an additional 683,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellium by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,481,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,489,000 after purchasing an additional 622,367 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CSTM opened at $14.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 76.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Constellium had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 0.37%.The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Research analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

