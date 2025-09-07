Corebridge Financial Inc. Purchases 2,836 Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. $AESI

Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its position in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 307.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 1,240.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 77.11 and a beta of 1.19. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $26.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26.

Atlas Energy Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 714.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on AESI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AESI

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.