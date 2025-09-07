Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in IES Holdings, Inc. $IESC

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in IES were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get IES alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IES during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IES during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IES by 650.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 22,070 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of IES by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IES by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at IES

In other IES news, Chairman Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 35,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $13,017,861.20. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 10,856,528 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,005,316.80. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,790 shares of company stock valued at $22,925,401. Corporate insiders own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

IES Stock Performance

NASDAQ IESC opened at $349.64 on Friday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.89 and a 1 year high of $370.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.26.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.40. IES had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $890.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.00 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th.

Read Our Latest Report on IES

About IES

(Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.