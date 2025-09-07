Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,201 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. $HOPE

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Hope Bancorp worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 118,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 16.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 72,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 14.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.90 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HOPE shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOPE

About Hope Bancorp

(Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.