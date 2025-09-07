Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,306 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. $NEO

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of NeoGenomics worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEO. Piper Sandler set a $11.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

Shares of NEO opened at $7.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.92. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.00.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

