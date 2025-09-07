Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,422 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. $TALO

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 318.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,967,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,472 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 1,229.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 792,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 732,904 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,861,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,250,000 after purchasing an additional 433,573 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,544,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 9,550,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,738,000 after purchasing an additional 331,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TALO. Wall Street Zen lowered Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paula R. Glover sold 6,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $59,680.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of TALO stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $424.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.