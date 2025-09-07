Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 194 Shares of Tennant Company $TNC

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tennant were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Tennant by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,735,000 after acquiring an additional 272,858 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new stake in Tennant in the first quarter valued at about $13,456,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Tennant in the first quarter valued at about $10,328,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tennant during the first quarter worth about $9,202,000. Finally, Vision One Management Partners LP bought a new stake in Tennant during the fourth quarter worth about $9,262,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Tennant to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tennant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Shares of TNC stock opened at $82.88 on Friday. Tennant Company has a 1 year low of $67.32 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.93 and its 200-day moving average is $78.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.20 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tennant Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

