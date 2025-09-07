Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 2,019 Shares of PagerDuty $PD

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,170,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,551,000 after buying an additional 174,501 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,056,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,817,000 after buying an additional 61,456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 11.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,010,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,456,000 after buying an additional 104,838 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 907,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after buying an additional 35,026 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 5.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 845,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after buying an additional 46,289 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.01, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $21.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded PagerDuty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

