Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 288 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. $MSGE

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 177,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 77,085 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 923,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $876,000. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSGE. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

MSGE stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 0.44. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $154.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.17 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 458.14% and a net margin of 3.97%.Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

