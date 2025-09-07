Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 313 Shares of Buckle, Inc. (The) $BKE

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Buckle were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Buckle in the 1st quarter worth $1,365,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Buckle in the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,793,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,767,000 after purchasing an additional 126,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 185,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 12,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $59.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.02. Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $60.55.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $305.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.61 million. Buckle had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

In other news, Director James E. Shada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $498,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 85,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,943.68. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $890,114.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,655,204 shares in the company, valued at $72,034,478.08. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,953 shares of company stock worth $1,472,125. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Buckle from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Buckle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

