Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 338 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. $TRUP

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 940.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Trupanion by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000.

In other news, Director Darryl Rawlings sold 30,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $1,357,494.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,413,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,173,660.70. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $127,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,907.56. The trade was a 30.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,364,335 in the last three months. 5.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TRUP opened at $44.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.93. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 169.58 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Trupanion had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 0.81%.The firm had revenue of $353.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Trupanion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Trupanion from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Trupanion to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Trupanion from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

