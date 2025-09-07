Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 3,490 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. $PAGS

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 626.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.57. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $10.21.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $930.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.10 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 11.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 150.0%. PagSeguro Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAGS. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

