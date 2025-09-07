Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 390 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. $HRMY

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 16.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,288,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,775,000 after acquiring an additional 186,183 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 25.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,194,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,661,000 after acquiring an additional 238,744 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 480,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,538,000 after acquiring an additional 124,656 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 404,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,918,000 after acquiring an additional 110,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 356,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 69,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Harmony Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $41.61.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $200.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Harmony Biosciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

