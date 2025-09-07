Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 3,926 Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. $WT

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 39.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 808,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 227,626 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree in the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree by 11.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 37,343 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in WisdomTree in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in WisdomTree by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 151,926 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WT opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $112.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.66 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 16.25%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $165,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,036,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,687,382.98. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on WisdomTree from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WisdomTree from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.90 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

