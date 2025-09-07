Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 542 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. $VBTX

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Veritex worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBTX. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth $29,215,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 966,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,247,000 after buying an additional 664,885 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 1,813.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 614,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,353,000 after buying an additional 582,733 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth $14,644,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Veritex by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,239,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,675,000 after purchasing an additional 454,015 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VBTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair raised Veritex to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Veritex from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veritex in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Veritex from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veritex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Veritex Price Performance

Shares of VBTX opened at $34.22 on Friday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 14.83%.The company had revenue of $109.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.90%.

Insider Activity at Veritex

In other news, Director Arcilia Acosta sold 7,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $233,947.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 54,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,546.62. This trade represents a 11.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 125,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $4,057,082.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 294,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,828.08. This trade represents a 29.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,699 shares of company stock valued at $10,361,627 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

