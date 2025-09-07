Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 675 Shares of WK Kellogg Co. $KLG

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in WK Kellogg were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in WK Kellogg by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in WK Kellogg by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in WK Kellogg by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in WK Kellogg by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in WK Kellogg by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on KLG. TD Cowen upgraded WK Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on WK Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $23.00 price objective on WK Kellogg in a report on Friday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WK Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

WK Kellogg Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE KLG opened at $22.96 on Friday. WK Kellogg Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04 and a beta of 0.24.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $611.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.36 million. WK Kellogg had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WK Kellogg Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 178.38%.

WK Kellogg Profile

(Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.