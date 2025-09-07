Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 715 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. $NTCT

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $475,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 306.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 112,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 85,196 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 262.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 237.6% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 47,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $3,690,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NetScout Systems

In other news, Director Alfred Grasso sold 5,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $137,939.36. Following the sale, the director owned 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,520. The trade was a 14.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $83,475.00. Following the sale, the director owned 127,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,982.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $442,348 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

NetScout Systems Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $24.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $27.89.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.50 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading

