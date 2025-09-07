Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 842 Shares of News Corporation $NWS

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in News in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in News by 3,546.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in News by 75.3% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new stake in News in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in News by 150.3% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded News to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, News currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of News stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.84. News Corporation has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $35.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.18.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. News had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 13.21%.The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that News Corporation will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 60.0%. News’s payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

