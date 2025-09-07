Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 914 Shares of Magnite, Inc. $MGNI

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnite by 74.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite by 54.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 44,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,762 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite by 85.7% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 65,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 30,132 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnite by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,743,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,814,000 after acquiring an additional 138,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the first quarter worth about $290,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Magnite news, CFO David Day sold 38,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $722,866.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 443,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,404,855.60. This represents a 7.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Rossman sold 137,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $2,572,991.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 93,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,291.62. This represents a 59.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,117,017 shares of company stock valued at $23,574,659 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

MGNI opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.69, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 3.05. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $26.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.59.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $162.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. Magnite had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGNI. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Magnite from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Magnite from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

