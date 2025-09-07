Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 957 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. $NMRK

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 102,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,508,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,401,000 after acquiring an additional 351,854 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,486,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 55,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NMRK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmark Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of NMRK opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 2.08. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.24 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 22.73%. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Newmark Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.470-1.570 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

