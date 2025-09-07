Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. $AVDX

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVDX. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AvidXchange in the first quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 801.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 816.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Price Performance

AVDX opened at $9.94 on Friday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.76 and a beta of 1.20.

AvidXchange Profile

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). AvidXchange had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.80%.The firm had revenue of $110.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. AvidXchange’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.