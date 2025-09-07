Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in CTS Corporation $CTS

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of CTS worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of CTS by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in CTS by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in CTS by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in CTS by 81.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in CTS by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.31. CTS Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $59.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. CTS had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.32%.The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. CTS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.200-2.350 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CTS Corporation will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. CTS’s payout ratio is 7.55%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTS has an average rating of “Hold”.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

