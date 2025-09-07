Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Position in Veris Residential, Inc. $VRE

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Veris Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veris Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in Veris Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRE. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Veris Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

Veris Residential Stock Performance

NYSE VRE opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.32. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $18.85.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.06 million. Veris Residential had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. Veris Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.640 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Veris Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Veris Residential’s payout ratio is currently -139.13%.

Veris Residential Company Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

