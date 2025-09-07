Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Westamerica Bancorporation $WABC

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WABC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

WABC stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $59.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average is $48.99.

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 43.69%.The company had revenue of $64.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 38.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WABC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

