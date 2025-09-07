CubeSmart $CUBE Shares Purchased by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 108.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 1,882.3% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 206,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,820,000 after purchasing an additional 196,100 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 189,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $47,358,000. Anson Funds Management LP grew its stake in CubeSmart by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 62,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 219,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 85,414 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CubeSmart from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Bank of America raised CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

CubeSmart Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $41.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $55.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.29.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.71 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 35.44%.The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. CubeSmart has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 126.83%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

