DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS Shares Acquired by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,779 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DKS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 416.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,829,780 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $570,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,300 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,899.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 630,566 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $127,097,000 after purchasing an additional 599,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,850,223 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,179,171,000 after purchasing an additional 471,217 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,351,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24,140.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 291,859 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $58,827,000 after purchasing an additional 290,655 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital set a $215.00 target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $662,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,855. This represents a 15.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $374,509.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,962.25. This trade represents a 12.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,923. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.3%

DKS opened at $221.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.02. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.37 and a 52 week high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 8.52%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 33.87%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.