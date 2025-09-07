Dolby Laboratories $DLB Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming reduced its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,535,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $605,194,000 after acquiring an additional 502,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 18.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,709,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $458,505,000 after acquiring an additional 882,716 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 17.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,147,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,180,000 after acquiring an additional 174,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,874,000 after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 15.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,760,000 after acquiring an additional 87,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:DLB opened at $72.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.82. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $68.24 and a twelve month high of $89.66.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $315.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.880-4.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.610-0.760 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 48.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Baird R W raised shares of Dolby Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, SVP Shriram Revankar sold 7,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $524,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 70,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,990.20. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 39,875 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total transaction of $2,983,447.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 114,725 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,724.50. The trade was a 25.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,049 shares of company stock worth $9,920,281 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

