Donnelley Financial Solutions $DFIN Shares Purchased by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 9,314.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 587,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,665,000 after acquiring an additional 41,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 7,421 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total value of $420,844.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,081.53. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $56.22 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.87%.The business had revenue of $218.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Donnelley Financial Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Donnelley Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

