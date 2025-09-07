El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. $LOCO Shares Sold by Quarry LP

Quarry LP decreased its position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,618,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 392.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 182,366 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 87,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,615,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,640,000 after purchasing an additional 82,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOCO stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $313.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

El Pollo Loco ( NASDAQ:LOCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $125.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

