ESAB Corporation $ESAB Shares Purchased by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ESAB during the first quarter worth $36,415,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in ESAB in the first quarter valued at $2,642,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in ESAB by 42.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,929,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,740,000 after purchasing an additional 570,895 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ESAB by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 544,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in ESAB by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total transaction of $192,225.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,881.61. This represents a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 4,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $459,774.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,007 shares of company stock worth $841,630 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ESAB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ESAB from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on ESAB in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on ESAB from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ESAB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.44.

ESAB opened at $117.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. ESAB Corporation has a 52 week low of $93.15 and a 52 week high of $135.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.03.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $715.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.80 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 9.36%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ESAB Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

